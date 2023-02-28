SMETHPORT — A Friendship, N.Y., man was sent to McKean County Jail following an arraignment Monday for allegedly having a firearm when he was prohibited from doing so.
Ryan D. McDonald, 34, of 8293 N. Branch Road, is charged with possession of a prohibited firearm, a felony, and disorderly conduct, a summary offense.
According to the criminal complaint, on Nov. 29, state police and Port Allegany Borough Police responded to a residence on Route 155 in Liberty Township for an active domestic incident. Police arrived and attempted to make contact unsuccessfully. About 20 minutes later, a female came out, said her boyfriend — McDonald — wouldn’t come out because he’d just got out of jail after serving nine months. Police asked if there were any weapons in the house, the female said there might be a hunting rifle that belonged to McDonald, the complaint stated.
About ten minutes later, McDonald came out. Police asked him about weapons, and he said he had a long rifle that was in his vehicle. He openly admitted to police that he was a felon, but said he had a permit to use a rifle for hunting. However, police found no such permit existed, the complaint stated.
McDonald was arraigned Monday before District Judge Bill Todd and remanded to jail on $5,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in Central Court on March 9.