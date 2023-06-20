MOUNT JEWETT — Saturday’s sunshine offered perfect weather for crowds to gather at Mount Jewett’s first-ever Rockin’ Route 6 Cruise In.
“We hope to make the Cruise In an annual event here in Mount Jewett,” said a representative of the Painted Hill Chapter of the Punishers Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club (LEMC). “And after today’s turnout I don’t think that will be a hard accomplishment. We had a rad, rockabilly time.”
The Rockin’ Route 6 Cruise In was held from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the parking lot of Mount Jewett’s Lick n’ Sip (Mount Jewett Family Tastee Freeze.) All makes, models and years of vehicles and/ or motorcycles were invited to come enjoy the rockabilly theme of the event with dress-up and rockabilly-themed music. Food from the Lick n’ Sip was available for purchase while attendees dressed in their best “rockabilly” attire checked out the parked vehicles and mingled with one another.
“Many people stopped by the Lick n’ Sip and hung out for some time — checking out the vehicles, listening to music and enjoying their ice cream before leaving the Cruise-In to stop by the Kinzua Bridge State Park — not only was it a beautiful day for the first ever Cruise-In, it was just a gorgeous day to be in and drive thru the Allegheny National Forest,” said the Punishers representative. “We hope anyone who didn’t get the chance to check out Mount Jewett’s first Cruise-In, will stop by next year and participate.”
Sponsors of this first ever Cruise-In event in Mount Jewett included The Shed Guy of Kane; Mount Jewett’s Lick n’ Sip; the Painted Hill Chapter of the Punishers LEMC; and Haberberger Disposal.
All donations and proceeds from the Rockin’ Route 6 Cruise In are to benefit the Kids and Cancer Foundation.