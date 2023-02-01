LOGO Pa. Trail of the Year

MOUNT JEWETT — And the award for best trail goes to a local section of the Knox and Kane Rail Trail.

The Mount Jewett to Kinzua Bridge (MJ2KB) Trail club section is a 7.8-mile-long section of the larger Knox & Kane Rail Trail in McKean County. The former rail line now provides a level trail for walking, jogging, biking, and horseback riding. In winter months, cross-country skiing and snowmobiling are also popular.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos