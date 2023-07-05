LEWIS RUN — A Mount Jewett man was arraigned Friday by on-call District Judge Rich Luther on allegations that he failed to comply with registration requirements under Megan’s Law.
Colton Milliron, 31, was charged by state police with six counts of failing to register his address with state police, second-degree felonies; failing to verify his address and be photographed, and failure to provide accurate registration information, second-degree felonies.
According to Lewis Run-based state police, between June 14 and 30, Milliron failed to register his current information with state police as required under Megan’s Law. He was arraigned and remanded to jail in lieu of $10,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in Central Court on Thursday.