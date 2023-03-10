MOUNT JEWETT — The Mount Jewett Borough Council held their regular monthly meeting on Monday evening to discuss the options for promotion of the Knox & Kane Rail Trail being named the Pennsylvania Trail of the Year.

As a community we should be thrilled about this, according to Jason Hughes. “The MJ2KB Trail Club has accomplished an incredible feat in accomplishing the hard work it took to be named Pennsylvania’s trail of the year,” said Hughes. “This is an incredible honor, that may never come again and we are the gateway to all of that — we should take advantage of that as an investment type of draw, tourism draw.”

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social