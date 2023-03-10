MOUNT JEWETT — The Mount Jewett Borough Council held their regular monthly meeting on Monday evening to discuss the options for promotion of the Knox & Kane Rail Trail being named the Pennsylvania Trail of the Year.
As a community we should be thrilled about this, according to Jason Hughes. “The MJ2KB Trail Club has accomplished an incredible feat in accomplishing the hard work it took to be named Pennsylvania’s trail of the year,” said Hughes. “This is an incredible honor, that may never come again and we are the gateway to all of that — we should take advantage of that as an investment type of draw, tourism draw.”
Recently, the MJ2KB Knox & Kane Trail was named the Pennsylvania Trail of the year with Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Pa., in attendance to recognize the opening of the MJ2KB portion of the trail which enters Mount Jewett, just below the Borough Council Meeting.
“We would like to extend a big thank you to the Mount Jewett Borough Council for helping to make the MJ2KB event with Rep. Thompson a success. The MJ2KB Trail Club appreciates all the support you and Mayor Brianna (Howard) and Howard Hope, who have given generously to our club and the rail trail,” said Carolyn Stroup, president of the MJ2KB club.
According to Stroup and Mayor Brianna, the event turned out as a wonderful event with a great turn out.
“Thank you for helping to celebrate this achievement for our community,” said Mayor Howard.
Also on the agenda, council discussed the possibility of rearranging the Borough Manager’s office in order to provide more privacy.
“The shared office space with the sewer office does not allow for appropriate privacy,” stated Hughes. “I would propose to allow Barb (Harp, manager) privacy in the office. There has been talk of moving into a building which offers more privacy, however it is a worry if this would fit in the fiscal plan — and could possibly be considered next year.”
Another member of council suggested installing a cubicle kind of wall. Another member pointed out that the door does not close completely. Fixing the main door with a lock for the safety of employees might solve the issue, plus provide added safety in the office. A locked door would keep the office area more sequestered. “Let’s give everyone their privacy, not just Barb,” the council member stated.
The Mount Jewett Hilltop Heritage Coalition held six local events and raised donations in the amount of $543.10, which will be given to the borough. The Coalition is “excited because we have been given the funds from our art committee. We hope this money will help with the project for the amphitheater.”
In other news, the library is hosting Bingo Music night at 7:30 p.m. on April 7. “Enjoy a fish fry for Good Friday and then come down to the firehall for a chance to win,” stated Hughes.
Council also announced that this year’s third annual Spring Fling will be held on Saturday, May 20 — with community wide yard sales, food and craft vendors at the firehall.
Later this year, the council has been conversing with Wolf Creek Run Management to host a marathon during the Swedish Festival. The run will feature several options for various skill levels — there will be a two mile walk, a 10K run, a 5K run and a one mile walk.
According to the council, all extra funds raised during this event, above $1,000 will be earmarked for the purchase and installation of more benches in downtown Mount Jewett. In regards to improvements around the borough the Community Foundation has donated $5,000 in order to rehabilitate the playground with potential new swing sets and benches.
The council also announced a Prom event, which will be hosted by the Mount Jewett Library, 7 East Main Street, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 6 at the American Legion. Entry fee is $10 per person. For more information about the Prom event as well as the previously discussed events, visit http://www.mtjewettlibrary.org/, email librarian@mtjewett.org or call (814) 778-5588.
The council is currently working on procuring a memorial brick for Officer Russell T. Swanson who was killed in the line of duty on April 19, 1929 — Swanson was the State Highway Patrol’s first murder victim.
In other news, the council reports an issue on U.S. Route 6, in the area of the Assembly of God Church. According to council officials, the sewer drain that connects the south side of Route 6 to the right side through a 20 inch sewer line. After inspection, it was found that the sewer line is rusting out releasing approximately 20,000 gallons of liquids under Route 6.
According to council members, they are in the process of looking to replace the sewer line.
From this month forward, the borough plans to hold video meetings for those individuals who are unable to make it to the in-person meeting. For the purpose of open records and clarity, the council’s monthly meeting videos can be viewed on their YouTube page, on their website and via the council’s Facebook page,
The next regularly scheduled meeting is at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 4.