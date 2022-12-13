Bradford motorists are seeing a break at the gas pump, but are still paying 55 cents a gallon more than the national average, and 16 cents more a gallon than the state average.
The state average for a gallon of gasoline is down to $3.76, and the national average is down to $3.21 cents, GasBuddy reported on Monday.
In Bradford, the average is $3.920, according to AAA East Central, in Brookville, $3.581; in Clarion, $3.864; in DuBois, $3.725; in Erie, $3.899; and in Warren, $3.899.
Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have fallen 9.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.76 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy. Prices in Pennsylvania are 31.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 21.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 14.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.91 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.09 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $4.47 per gallon, a difference of $1.38 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 14.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.21 per gallon on Monday. The national average is down 56.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 11.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.
“Not only has the decline in gasoline prices lasted five straight weeks, with again every state seeing a weekly decline in its average, but average diesel prices have fallen in 49 states over the last week as well. The relief is saving Americans roughly $20 per fill-up compared to six months ago,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
“On the previously hard-hit West Coast, average prices have fallen nearly $2 per gallon since October,” he continued. “Fifteen states now have average gasoline prices of $2.99 or less, with several more to join this week.
“We remain on schedule to see the national average gas price fall below $3 by Christmas, with diesel set to fall 50 cents to $1 per gallon over the next six weeks or so. While the Keystone Pipeline shutdown has been getting some attention, motorists need not worry much about the oil-carrying pipeline for now. There is no expected impact to gasoline prices as of now.”
Analysts at AAA said this relief comes as Americans drive less and oil prices remain lower. According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand remained low at 8.36 million barrels per day last week, approximately 605,000 barrels per day lower than a year ago. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks rose significantly by 5.3 million barrels to 219.1 million barrels.
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate decreased by 44 cents to settle at $71.02.
Crude prices softened last week due to a stronger dollar. Additionally, crude prices were pushed down after the EIA reported that total domestic commercial crude stocks fell by 5.2 million barrels, a lower amount than the market expected. The domestic commercial crude supply is 19 million barrels lower than the beginning of December 2021.