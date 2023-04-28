RIDGWAY — The 6th annual Elk County Trout-A-Thon is continuing, and locals are reeling in some big catches.
Sponsored by the Ridgway-Elk County Chamber of Commerce, the competition kicked off on opening day of trout season and lasts through May 31.
Chamber Director Roberta Buehler said she has awarded more than 50 prizes to kids of all ages thus far.
All tags turned in are also entered for a chance to win one of two grand prizes — one for kids ages 15 and under, and one for adults over the age of 16.
“It has been about 50/50 on the two age groups turning in tags,” said Buehler.
Sandy Beach and Elk Creek have been the two “hot spots” where most of the tagged fish were caught.
Stocked streams also include Twin Lakes, Powers Run, Crooked Creek, Ridgway Reservoir, the East and West branches of the Clarion River and Big Mill Creek, Buehler noted.
The Elk County Trout-A-Thon is a community effort many look forward to.
Mostly everyone typically does “catch and release when they fish,” Buehler said.
“But, I’ve seen some nice pictures of the fish caught. Thank you to the many local merchants for donating prizes (that are) awarded to the folks who bring in their tags,” she said.
Buehler also gave much credit to the companies and clubs that tagged and stocked the fish, including Domtar Corp. and Island Run Sportsmens Club.
Follow the Ridgway-Elk Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page for updates on events.