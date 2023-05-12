EMPORIUM — Before you order your seeds for spring, check out the Seed Library at the Barbara Moscato Brown Memorial Library in Emporium.
Available now for “checkout,” the library has more than 100 varieties of vegetable and flower seeds, as well as a few melon varieties. Just pick out your seeds, then use your library card to check out your desired seed pack — just like a regular library book.
No need to return these library items, but, if you already harvest and preserve seeds, the library encourages you to donate your non-gmo, non-hybrid and heirloom varieties to help grow the Seed Library each year.
A complete list of 2023 available seeds as well as details on donating are available at https://barbaramoscatobrownlibrary.org/seed-library/ or by stopping by the library located at 27 West 4th St. in Emporium.
Quantity of seeds per pack is not guaranteed since this is a free item, however, the minimum needed for pollination is guaranteed. All seeds are non-gmo and heirloom varieties as attested to by the donors. Details on seed sourcing and planting details are available upon request from library staff.