UNIVERSITY PARK – W2s and 1099s are arriving, and April 18th will be here soon. If you own forested property there are ways to reduce your tax liabilities related to your property, especially if you are actively managing your woods. The way you claim income from timber sales can be the largest tax liability reduction. Saving on taxes requires some base knowledge, accurate record keeping, and annual consultation with tax professionals. Let’s look at some of the ways you can save.

In Pennsylvania, through the “Clean and Green Law,” special property tax considerations are given to agricultural properties and many properties with greater than ten acres of forest. Not all counties participate in Clean and Green, however in counties that do not participate the assessed value should be lower than those established by Clean and Green. Once you establish your property in the program, through your county’s tax assessor’s office, you will enjoy property tax savings, but if you change the use of the land you will have to notify your county forthwith and you may be subject to penalties, which may include paying seven years of rollback taxes plus six percent interest. There are other stipulations which can be found on the PA Department of Agriculture website at https://www.agriculture.pa.gov/.

