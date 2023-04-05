PITTSBURGH — Medicaid benefits for Pennsylvania residents are in limbo as temporary protections implemented during the pandemic end for the first time in three years.
A federal rule under a COVID relief package ensured Medicaid recipients stayed enrolled throughout the pandemic. That provision expired March 31, meaning those receiving healthcare under Medicaid must reapply starting this month to ensure they are still eligible to stay in the program.
The unwinding of continuous Medicaid enrollment puts thousands of Pennsylvanians at risk of losing their coverage, especially children and people of color.
• Who receives Medicaid benefits?
Covering one in five Americans, Medicaid is a joint federal-state program and a main source of healthcare coverage for millions of low-income individuals and families across the country.
As of October 2022, over 3.5 million people in Pennsylvania, roughly 21% of the state's population, were enrolled in Medicaid and/or the Children's Health Insurance Program, another low-income insurance plan.
According to the state Department of Health Services, more than 300,000 people in Allegheny County are enrolled in Medicaid. The majority of recipients are between the ages 21 and 64. About 52% of Allegheny County recipients are people of color.
Medicaid covers 2 in 5 people with disabilities, and 5 in 8 nursing home residents in Pennsylvania. Of non-elderly Medicaid enrollees in the state, about 46% are people of color.
It's a critical benefit for parents and kids too, covering three in eight of Pennsylvania children. Last year, 34% of births in the state were funded by Medicaid.
• What happened to Medicaid during the pandemic?
The public health emergency declared in March 2020 required Pennsylvania and other states to temporarily suspend their yearly Medicaid renewal processes in exchange for enhanced federal funding.
This ensured people could continue receiving Medicaid coverage even if they experienced a change in personal circumstances that would have otherwise rendered them ineligible, according to Hoa Pham, deputy secretary in the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services's Office of Income Maintenance.
"If you were involved in Medicaid or medical assistance sometime over the last three years, you have not had to take any specific actions to keep your coverage," Ms. Pham said. "That's known as the continuous coverage requirement."
Under this requirement, Medicaid recipients did not need to fill out their regular annual paperwork to keep coverage. Though Ms. Pham said the department continued to send out the applications each year to keep people in the habit of completing them.
• What changes are coming to Medicaid?
Since the expiration of the COVID-19 public health emergency, the federal provision that kept Medicaid enrollees from being kicked off the program over their eligibility ended March 31.
As of April 1, recipients must submit information such as their income and household size to verify that they still qualify for Medicaid.
Ms. Pham said renewal dates differ, and individuals will receive a packet in the mail 90 days before the renewal application is due. People can also check their renewal status online through the state's online portal COMPASS.
"While not new, this is a pretty significant change for folks, something that they haven't necessarily had to do in the last three years," she said. "We know that, so that's why we are trying to communicate as early and as often as possible. We want to make sure that people are aware of these changes."
While the changes bring uncertainty for Medicaid recipients, Ms. Pham said no one who receives their health care from the state is automatically losing coverage. Everyone will have the opportunity to update their information and complete their renewal, she said.
DHS will review renewal applications over the next 12 months and remove people found to no longer meet Medicaid eligibility requirements.
Also, if people do not submit the information when it's due — 30 days after they receive the mail notification — the department will start taking action to remove people from coverage, she said.
Renewals can be done through mail, online in COMPASS, calling (866) 550-4355 or in person at any local county assistance office.
If the department deems someone ineligible for their Medicaid based off of what they submitted in the renewal, people have 90 days to appeal that decision. During the appeal period, people will maintain their coverage, Ms. Pham said.
"While they are going through this process, they are not going to lose their coverage until we go through each and every single one of these steps," she said.
• What's next?
The federal government estimates that about 15 million people will lose coverage in upcoming months, and roughly seven million people are expected to be dropped even though they are still eligible due to administrative hurdles, difficulties navigating the renewal system or other circumstances.
The loss of continuous enrollment is expected to disproportionately affect children and people of color, as nearly one-third of those predicted to lose coverage are Latinx and 15% are Black.
And most people who lose Medicaid end up experiencing a period of uninsurance, research shows.
One of the most important steps people on Medicaid can take right now, according to Ms. Pham, is to check that DHS has an accurate mailing address on file.
"Make sure that your mailing address with the department is accurate so that when your renewal date comes, we're mailing that application to the right address," she said.
People can update their information by contacting the Customer Service Center at (877) 395-8930, or reporting it online through their COMPASS account.
Ms. Pham said DHS will help connect people found ineligible for Medicaid to other affordable health care options such as Pennie, the state's marketplace for insurance, and CHIP, which offers health coverage for families with children 19 years or younger.
"If you're found for whatever reason eligible for Medicaid, we will be handing off your information to our colleagues over at Pennie to make sure that your information can be used to identify other affordable insurance options for your unique circumstances," she said.
More information about the renewal process can be found at dhs.pa.gov/staycovered.
