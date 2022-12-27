Buffalo snow

A group of neighbors gather around a fire pit on Culver Road after clearing snow in Buffalo, N.Y., Monday. The region is digging out from a pre-Christmas blizzard that delivered hurricane-force winds and more than 4 feet of snow.

 Associated Press

BUFFALO — State and military police were sent Tuesday to keep people off Buffalo's snow-choked roads, and officials kept counting fatalities three days after Western New York's deadliest storm in at least two generations.

Even as suburban roads and most major highways in the area reopened, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz warned that police would be stationed at entrances to Buffalo and at major intersections because some drivers were flouting a ban on driving within New York's second-most populous city.

Gov. Hochul

Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks to the media Tuesday in Buffalo as the city and Erie County struggle to dig out from the Christmas weekend snowstorm.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos