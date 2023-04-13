DuBOIS — In early 2022, Penn Highlands Healthcare expanded its ability to care for aging adults in the region with the affiliation of WRC Senior Services.
In keeping with its vision to be the integrated health system of choice through excellent quality, service and outcomes, Penn Highlands recently announced leadership and management changes at WRC facilities.
Alexis Miglicio is the new administrator for Penn Highlands Ridgmont, in Ridgway.
She brings more than 10 years of experience as a licensed practical nurse to this position. She has provided direct patient care at both long-term personal care facilities and to patients in their homes. Sweden Valley Manor in Coudersport, and Emporium Health Center, in Emporium, are among her past employers. Most recently she was employed by BLU Medstaff.
She graduated from the Practical Nursing Program at Clearfield County Career and Technological Center. She also completed coursework toward General Education at Pennsylvania College of Technology. She is a resident of Emporium.
Penn Highlands Ridgmont is a personal care community with accommodations for 40 residents.