WASHINGTON — U.S. Army Sgt. Richard Sharrow, missing in action since July 25, 1950, is coming home to Marienville.
Sharrow was 22 when he was killed during the Korean War, and he was accounted for Jan. 24 by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.
In July 1950, Sharrow was a member of Company F, 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, Eighth U.S. Army.
By July 1950, the North Korean People’s Army (NKPA) had taken control of Taejon, and the U.S. Eighth Army’s 25th Infantry Division and 1st Cavalry Division were sent into action. The 1st Cavalry Division deployed at Pohang between July 18-21 and immediately advanced west on the Taegu-Taejon road to establish blocking positions at Yongdong and defend the city.
The ensuing three-day Battle of Yongdong was intense, and the 1st Cavalry Division was ultimately forced to withdraw. On July 25, 1950, Sgt. Sharrow and the rest of F Company were sent to rescue other units that had been cut off from American positions in Yongdong. During this action, F Company advanced up a hill that was well-defended by NKPA forces. An intense firefight ensued, and the confusing skirmish inflicted heavy casualties on F Company and split the survivors into many small factions.
Sharrow went missing during this fighting and could not be located when F Company was reorganized. Evidence suggests that he was never captured as a POW, and his remains were not immediately identified following the war. The Army issued a presumptive finding of death on Dec. 31, 1953.
The U.S. Army Quartermaster Corps (AGRSG) was responsible for recovering, identifying and repatriating those lost during the Korean War. In the spring of 1951, they recovered a set of remains designated as Unknown X-1023 near Yongdong. After extensive analysis by the Central Identification Unit-Kokura in Japan was unable to identify X-1023 the remains were declared unidentifiable. In April 1955, the remains were buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu with other Korean War Unknowns.
In July 2018, the DPAA proposed a plan to disinter 652 Korean War Unknowns from the Punchbowl. On Oct. 21, 2019, the DPAA disinterred X-1023, as part of Phase Two of the Korean War Disinterment Plan and sent the remains to the DPAA laboratory for analysis.
To identify Sharrow’s remains, scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis as well as chest radiograph comparison. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) analysis.
Sharrow’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.
Sharrow will be buried in Marienville on Sept. 25, 2023. Furlong Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
