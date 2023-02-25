Merrick

Daniel Merrick

SMETHPORT — A Christian musician, pastor and former Bradford store owner is in McKean County Jail, charged with more than 880 felony counts of child pornography.

Daniel W. Merrick, 64, of 858 Route 446, Smethport, is charged with 570 counts of child pornography — involving indecent contact, second-degree felonies; 316 counts of child pornography — involving nudity, third-degree felonies; and one count of criminal use of a communications facility, a third-degree felony.

