SMETHPORT — At Tuesday’s meeting, the McKean County commissioners identified legislative priorities, made appointments, retained a hazardous materials group and voted to upgrade software within the court system.
At the beginning of the meeting, commissioner Carol Duffy explained that the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania has identified their six priorities for the year — to promote 911 funding and reauthorization, to address county inmates with mental health issues, to ensure a county mental health base funding increase, to address the needs of children and youth who have complex behavioral health issues, to promote broadband access and development and to promote election integrity.
“Throughout the year we will be bringing additional information as it is received and advocating for these issues throughout the commonwealth,” Duffy said.
Also at the meeting, the commissioners — minus Cliff Lane, who was absent from the meeting — appointed Adam Causer to Headwater Resource Conservation and Development Council for two years, new chief clerk Shawn Hutchings as open records officer for the county, and Ann Robinson to the North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission’s Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy Committee Board to complete the unexpired term of former county economic development liaison Robert Veilleux.
Kreiner and Duffy voted to retain McCutcheon Enterprises Inc., a Pennsylvania certified hazmat team, for $2,500 for the year. “This is so we have a provider in the county in case we have a hazardous material incident,” Kreiner said. “We used to have a local company that did it, but they no longer do it.”
The pair of commissioners also approved a 2024 McKean County Rights and Services Act Victim Services grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency in the amount of $70,370. District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer was at the meeting, and thanked the commissioners for approving the grant, explaining it is used for the victim/witness coordinator’s work in her office.
“It could be used to reimburse salaries for victim/witness coordinator or costs for victims,” she said, explaining the two-year grant is needed for the operation of those services.
Shaffer commented, too, when the commissioners approved a capital improvement form for the courts, upgrading recording software.
“This is literally critical,” she said. “This is becoming more and more of a problem with the equipment being outdated.”
Commissioners also approved an Emergency Solutions grant program contract in the amount of $155,264; the sale of three properties from the repository; and a site sharing agreement between the county and the state police for radio towers.
The next meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Feb. 28.