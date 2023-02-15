SMETHPORT — At Tuesday’s meeting, the McKean County commissioners identified legislative priorities, made appointments, retained a hazardous materials group and voted to upgrade software within the court system.

At the beginning of the meeting, commissioner Carol Duffy explained that the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania has identified their six priorities for the year — to promote 911 funding and reauthorization, to address county inmates with mental health issues, to ensure a county mental health base funding increase, to address the needs of children and youth who have complex behavioral health issues, to promote broadband access and development and to promote election integrity.

