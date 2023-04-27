Marian Silvis, of Bradford, misses her husband Ike greatly. Thanks to the hard work, kindness, and tenacity of a local young man, getting back a piece of her husband’s past has been the highlight of her spring.
On March 24 of this year, Bradford resident and granddaughter of the Silvis’ Shannon Ridenour, received a phone call she would not soon forget.
“Kyle Wheeler’s son picked it up, I think at a flea market. I was too excited and overwhelmed to ask questions,” Ridenour said, still excited by the events that had happened.
It was a U.S. Navy uniform shirt. Wheeler’s son, Jake, had reached out to Ridenour’s stepson, Matt, to return the naval shirt he had found.
The shirt had handwritten initials and the last name of Silvis in the collar, and Ridenour explained that Wheeler looked up the obituary. “He recognized my name because he knows my stepson.”
The two arranged a meeting at Wheeler’s Woodworking, at the old Jarret Machine shop.
“It was my grandfather’s writing,” Ridenour excitedly confirmed, “under the collar. My jaw dropped. I was taken by surprise.”
She called Marian Silvis, who is now 93 years old. “She is still going. She lives by herself and still takes care of her needs — she is amazing,” Ridenour said of Marian.
Ridenour took the shirt over and gave it to Ike’s wife. According to Ridenour, “she hasn’t let go of it since.”
Marian Silvis would like to thank the Wheelers for finding and returning a piece of her husband’s past to her. She and her son, Brad Silvis, were overjoyed by the event.
In July of 2014, Harold “Ike” and Marian Johnson Silvis of Bradford celebrated 65 years of marriage. Three short years later, Ike passed away.
Family speaks of the two as blessed and inseparable. He worked at National Fuel Gas for 25 years before retirement, self-employed as a timber cutter for rights-of-way and an inspector for the Bradford City Water Authority. She worked at KOA Speer for 25 years before retirement. They both enjoyed bowling and golf.
Ike Silvis was a 1950 graduate of the former Mount Jewett High School. He received his diploma after he came home from serving in the U.S. Navy during World War II (1943-1947). He and Marian were wed two years after his return from the military. A banner hangs in his honor in Mount Jewett.
The couple have three children Richard B. Silvis, David H. Silvis, and Bradley D. Silvis, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The shirt will remain in the family for many years to come.