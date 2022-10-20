Golubock Business Competition finalists

Golubock Business Competition finalists are, from left, Rocco Pompa with The Magic Bean Café, Andy Eliason and Brett Butler with SafeTech Fire Protection, Lauren Melka With Al’s Gym and Jim Minard with Team Minard Productions.

 Photo provided

The Bradford Area Alliance has announced the four finalists for the 2022 Harvey L. Golubock Business Competition — Team Minard Productions, an existing commercial screen printing and embroidery shop; Al’s Gym, an existing gym from Eastover, N.C., relocating to Bradford; SafeTech Fire Protection, an existing business that offers fire extinguisher maintenance and safety services; and The Magic Bean Café, an existing board game café and tabletop gaming café that is ready for expansion into a larger space.

•James Minard II opened Team Minard Productions in 2006, with the help of his father James Minard, in a small three-bedroom house in Rixford. It was a small operation, and they never foresaw what the business was going to turn into. In the years following, the business has outgrown three different locations and has created five steady jobs in over 16 years serving the Bradford community. Team Minard Productions has become the go-to place in the community for all screen printing and embroidery needs. The owner has identified that adding an automatic screen-printing press is the next step forward for the business. This will allow production capacity to increase by 300 percent, in turn, bringing down turnaround times and allowing the business to seek out new customers. Jim Minard decided to join the Harvey L. Golubock Business Competition to pursue the seed funding to assist with the purchase of an automatic screen-printing press. He is excited for the opportunity and has said, “Adding this equipment will be a game changer that changes everything we do and open a lot of new opportunity.”

