The Bradford Area Alliance has announced the four finalists for the 2022 Harvey L. Golubock Business Competition — Team Minard Productions, an existing commercial screen printing and embroidery shop; Al’s Gym, an existing gym from Eastover, N.C., relocating to Bradford; SafeTech Fire Protection, an existing business that offers fire extinguisher maintenance and safety services; and The Magic Bean Café, an existing board game café and tabletop gaming café that is ready for expansion into a larger space.
•James Minard II opened Team Minard Productions in 2006, with the help of his father James Minard, in a small three-bedroom house in Rixford. It was a small operation, and they never foresaw what the business was going to turn into. In the years following, the business has outgrown three different locations and has created five steady jobs in over 16 years serving the Bradford community. Team Minard Productions has become the go-to place in the community for all screen printing and embroidery needs. The owner has identified that adding an automatic screen-printing press is the next step forward for the business. This will allow production capacity to increase by 300 percent, in turn, bringing down turnaround times and allowing the business to seek out new customers. Jim Minard decided to join the Harvey L. Golubock Business Competition to pursue the seed funding to assist with the purchase of an automatic screen-printing press. He is excited for the opportunity and has said, “Adding this equipment will be a game changer that changes everything we do and open a lot of new opportunity.”
•Al’s Gym is owned by Allen Black and Lauren Melka, Bradford natives who left the area in pursuit of their careers. Black is a retired police officer and a Marine, who decided to open Al’s Gym in Eastover, N.C., after retiring. He has PTSD and has discovered the therapeutic value of lifting and training and has made it his mission to pass this along to others. He recently reconnected with Melka, and they decided to bring the gym back to their hometown. Al’s Gym will feature affordable memberships, 24/7 access, individualized programs, and no long-term contracts. Black has become an expert trainer. The business also prides itself on having all the training equipment that customers are looking for. The owners are targeting Dec. 1 to officially open the gym in Bradford. The intended site is the old Sears building at 560 Chestnut St. They joined the competition in hopes of using the funds to facilitate the move and help purchase new specialized equipment. Speaking on the opportunity, Melka said, “Allen and I are really excited to be the largest Veteran owned fitness facility in the area, and we are excited for the opportunity to share it with our hometown.”
•SafeTech Fire Protection has served the Bradford community for 30 years and through multiple owners. The business offers a variety of safety related services, most notably the maintenance and servicing of fire extinguishers and kitchen fire suppression systems. Often, these services are required by insurance or NFPA requirements, allowing the business to amass and serve nearly 400 clients. The business has become available for purchase again and Brett and Nicole Butler and Andy and Chelsea Eliason are in the process of purchasing it. They are well equipped to take over the business and want to keep it here and be a part of seeing Bradford thrive. Upon completing the purchase, the business will also offer safety-consulting services, cleaning of commercial kitchen ventilation systems, dryer vent cleaning, eye wash station inspections and maintenance, and CPR and fire extinguisher safety classes. The owners joined the Harvey L. Golubock Competition in hopes of utilizing the seed money to help with the purchase of SafeTech Fire Protection. Andy Eliason said, “We have a real passion for the services SafeTech provides and keeping our community safe, so we feel like we are well positioned to take the business to another level of success.”
Visit the company Facebook page at SafeTech Fire Protection, Inc., or call (814) 368-6867.
•Rocco Pompa has lived in Bradford since 2016 and is a major fan of the card game collection hobby. He noticed there wasn’t a place in Bradford where people with similar interests may meet and play the games they enjoy together. His love of gaming, cooking, and building a community where like-minded individuals could play their favorite games sparked the idea for The Magic Bean Café. The business initially opened in February 2021 and has surpassed all expectations. In his own words, Rocco Pompa said, “I have been blown away by the support that I have received since opening; I love the gaming community that I have helped create and they deserve a wonderful space.” Through the café’s success, the business has quickly outgrown its current space and Pompa is ready for an expansion to a larger building. The current space puts a cap on the business’s growth potential, he said. The building wouldn’t only bring more space, but the plan is to also introduce a new menu with healthy food options to combat local fast-food choices, and to introduce new services like a venue space for hosting birthday parties and meetings. Pompa is excited to share his new ideas with the community and turn his vision into reality.
Visit The Magic Bean Café, which is currently located at 17 Kennedy Street or view them on Facebook at The Magic Bean Café.