The McKean County Republican Committee will hold its Annual Spring Event on April 20, at the Pennhills Club in Bradford.
The event will feature keynote speaker Lawrence Tabas, Chairman of the Republican Party of Pennsylvania. Several other candidates for local and county offices as well as statewide judicial candidates will also be attending.
The event begins with a social hour at 5 p.m., followed by the program at 6 p.m. Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served. Cost is $35 per person with table sponsorships available.
RSVP by contacting Melissa Jo Smith at 814-596-8043 or melissajosmith5@aol.com before April 13.
Additional information is available at www.mckeancountygop.org