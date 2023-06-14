SMETHPORT — McKean County District Attorney Stephanie L. Vettenburg-Shaffer reported Tuesday that Walter Lee Dennis Jr. was convicted of crimes related to narcotics following a two-day jury trial at the McKean County Courthouse.
Sentencing is scheduled by the court for July 20.
Dennis, also known as “Ghost,” was charged and convicted for the following offenses which took place in March of 2022: third-degree felony criminal use of a communication facility to facilitate a felony drug crime; second-degree felony contraband, bringing controlled substance inside a jail; second-degree felony possession of a controlled substance by inmate; felony possession with intent to deliver (fentanyl and tramadol); second degree misdemeanor tampering with evidence; and two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl with tramadol and crack cocaine).
Dennis had been held in the McKean County Jail until March of this year, on $125,000 cash bail, which had been modified by court order, from the original amount of $350,000, set in April 2022. He was transferred to the Warren County Correctional Facility on March 29.
Shaffer added, the McKean County Drug Task Force was assisted by City of Bradford police officers, Bradford Township officers and corrections officers at the McKean County Jail. Shaffer prosecuted the case on behalf of the commonwealth. Detective Kolin Strawcutter with the McKean County Drug Task Force investigated.
According to Shaffer’s press release, detectives with the drug task force learned Dennis was intending to deliver narcotics to an individual and placed him under surveillance. They also knew Dennis was wanted on an unrelated matter. When officers observed him arrive at the destination to deliver drugs, he was taken into custody on the warrant. A subsequent search located crack cocaine and 83 empty glassine bags commonly used as a packaging material for narcotics.
Acting on a tip that Dennis might have attempted to conceal the narcotics he had intended to deliver by hiding them inside his body, detectives alerted staff at the jail.
During the booking process, corrections officers observed a suspicious item in Dennis’ body and directed him to shower, per policy. Subsequently, they located approximately 15 glassine bags in the shower’s drain and shower floor around the drain.
The bags matched the bags found on Dennis at the time of his arrest. The lab identified the substance on the wet bags as being a mixture of fentanyl and tramadol, both are controlled substances.
This is not the first incident of finding drugs inside of Dennis. In June 2020, Bradford city officers took Dennis into custody and discovered a scale in his pants pocket and a plastic baggie containing about 5.77 grams of suboxone, according to court records.
The complaint stated that while Dennis was in a holding cell at the police station, officers saw him “reaching inside of his pants and moving his hand towards his buttocks.” Officers went back to confront him and found a ripped plastic baggie on the floor near Dennis’s feet. He told the officers that he had pulled the baggie — which contained about 9.44 grams of a white substance — out of his rectum. He told officers that the substance was fake cocaine. He was subsequently incarcerated in lieu of $30,000 bail.
As part of his sentence, Dennis was instructed to receive a drug and alcohol evaluation and follow up through any recommended treatment, and he was to consume no alcohol and nor be in any place where alcohol is served or sold.
But in 2021, Dennis was jailed again for several crimes over several months. In fact, he had been involved in four separate incidents between March and July of that year.
His charges in one case included theft by unlawful taking-movable property, a third-degree felony; two counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, both felonies; intentional possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors. Additionally, he was charged with disorderly conduct, a third-degree misdemeanor, in a second case; use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, in a third case; and possession of a small amount of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors, in a fourth case.
He was incarcerated at that time, at McKean County jail in lieu of $45,000 monetary bail.
Shaffer said illegal drug activity remains a primary focus of law enforcement across the county. Contact the county drug task force at the district attorney’s office at (814) 887-3312, MCDTFtip@gmail.com or McKeanDA.org.