SMETHPORT — The McKean County Republican Committee will host a fall picnic on Thursday, Sept. 14, starting at 4 p.m. at the Hamlin Lake Park pavilion in Smethport.
Invited featured speakers include statewide judicial candidates as well as candidates for county and local government offices. U.S. Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson, State Rep. Martin Causer and Pa. Sen. Cris Dush have also been invited to speak.
There is no charge and no need to RSVP for this event. Come out and meet the candidates and pick up campaign materials for the fall.
Additional information is available at www.mckeancountygop.org.