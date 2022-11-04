Looking for a race promoter

The racetrack in Smethport at the McKean County Fairgrounds.

SMETHPORT — The annual fair has been a long-standing tradition in McKean County, dating back to 1905 when a group of individuals banded together, raised funds by selling livestock, and constructed the first buildings on the fairgrounds.

In addition to the structures where farmers could display their produce and animals at the fair, a racetrack was also built. In October of that year, the first ever race took place on the newly constructed track, drawing in numerous spectators.

