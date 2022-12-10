SMETHPORT — The McKean County Commissioners want to make sure County residents are aware that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has recently announced that it will be accepting challenges to their National Broadband Map.
These maps were developed by the FCC to help the Federal Government determine what addresses in the US have access to internet service and what level of service is available at each location. The Federal Government will be using this map to allocate the $65 billion in Broadband Funding through the American Rescue Plan and future grant funding to broadband projects. Because this map impacts where Federal funding will go, it is vital that these maps be as accurate as possible. To view the map and file a challenge, please visit:
The FCC has established a challenge process where residents and businesses can review the data on the map and file three types of challenges.
1. Location Challenges — When you search for your address, if your home of business is not included on the map, you can click on the map where your home or business should be located to add a marker and click on the “challenge location” button. There is a short form that needs completed and submitted so that your challenge can be reviewed to add your address to the map.
2. Availability Challenges — When you search for your address, it will typically be designated with either a Green Dot (service is available) or a Red Dot (no service available). If you click on the dot, it will tell you which providers are available at your site and what speeds are available. If this is incorrect (a provider is listed that shouldn’t be, a provider that should be listed is missing, or the available speeds are wrong), you can click on the Availability Challenge Link on the right side of the map and complete and submit the form for your challenge to be reviewed.
3. Mobile Challenges — The FCC Map also includes information about service provided by mobile phone carriers. If there is a discrepancy with the availability or speeds for the mobile phone carrier(s) listed, you can challenge this by downloading the FCC Speed Test App on your cell phone and performing a speed test. You will need to select the Challenge Speed Test option in the app and take the test while either outdoors or in a vehicle at your property.
Challenges must be filed by January 13, 2023.