SMETHPORT — The McKean County Commissioners want to make sure County residents are aware that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has recently announced that it will be accepting challenges to their National Broadband Map.

These maps were developed by the FCC to help the Federal Government determine what addresses in the US have access to internet service and what level of service is available at each location. The Federal Government will be using this map to allocate the $65 billion in Broadband Funding through the American Rescue Plan and future grant funding to broadband projects. Because this map impacts where Federal funding will go, it is vital that these maps be as accurate as possible. To view the map and file a challenge, please visit:

