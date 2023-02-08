STATE COLLEGE — McKean County 4-H had eight members attend the 2023 PA 4-H State Leadership Conference on Friday, Feb. 3 through Sunday, Feb. 5.
The attendees spent the weekend attending educational workshops to grow their leadership skills. The members selected the workshops they wanted to attend with topics including public speaking, event planning, parliamentary procedure, working with varying ages of youth and building empathy.
Along with attending the workshops, members attended multiple general sessions with PA 4-H members from across the state. During the general session on Friday night, members were able to listen to the inspirational story from John Beede of how he climbed the highest mountain on each continent.
His story challenged members to set goals, be present and persevere. This was the second time attending the conference for two members, and the first time for the other six. All members noted that they cannot wait to attend next year and bring these new ideas back to their 4-H clubs, schools and communities in McKean County.