McKean County 4-H in attendance: from Left to right — Jaidyn Goodman, Jenna Goodman, Madison Conn, Mara Ours, Melissa Burton, Calvin Bell, Chad Johnson Jr and Landan Pierotti.

 Photo provided

STATE COLLEGE — McKean County 4-H had eight members attend the 2023 PA 4-H State Leadership Conference on Friday, Feb. 3 through Sunday, Feb. 5.

The attendees spent the weekend attending educational workshops to grow their leadership skills. The members selected the workshops they wanted to attend with topics including public speaking, event planning, parliamentary procedure, working with varying ages of youth and building empathy.

