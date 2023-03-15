SMETHPORT — Communities across the state, including McKean County, will celebrate Pennsylvania 4-H Week March 12-18, marking more than 100 years of programs that aid and educate youth.
The McKean County Commissioners passed a proclamation Tuesday recognizing 4-H Week in the county and praising 4-H for its continuing service to the citizens of the commonwealth.
The term “4-H” often calls to mind youngsters showing calves and sheep at a county fair. But animal science is only part of what makes up 4-H.
With a focus on hands-on learning, 4-H members can explore technology, civic engagement, healthy living, fashion design, cooking, environmental stewardship, forestry and wildlife, entomology, community service and other subjects. 4-H is the state’s largest youth development organization, with clubs in rural communities, small towns and big cities.
A nationwide total of nearly 6 million children and teens, ages 8 to 18, take part in 4-H. In Pennsylvania, 4-H reaches more than 77,000 members in all 67 counties and includes a network of more than 6,000 adult volunteers.
In celebration of Pennsylvania 4-H Week, McKean County 4-H clubs will promote the organization through window displays in local businesses and the Annual 4-H Benefit Dinner and Auction.
Administered in Pennsylvania by Penn State Extension, 4-H is a nonformal educational youth-development program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture that helps young people develop knowledge and skills to become capable, caring and contributing citizens. To find your local program, visit the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/programs/4-H.