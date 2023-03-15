County 4-H

Members of McKean County 4-H pose with the McKean County Commissioners, from left, Tom Kreiner, Carol Duffy, Jaidyn Goodman, Jenna Goodman, Melissa Burton and Calvin Bell and commissioner Cliff Lane, on Tuesday. The commissioners proclaimed this week as 4-H week in the county.

SMETHPORT — Communities across the state, including McKean County, will celebrate Pennsylvania 4-H Week March 12-18, marking more than 100 years of programs that aid and educate youth.

The McKean County Commissioners passed a proclamation Tuesday recognizing 4-H Week in the county and praising 4-H for its continuing service to the citizens of the commonwealth.

