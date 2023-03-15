SMETHPORT — Time is closing in on an upcoming excursion hosted by the McKean County Historical Society. A four-day bus trip to Ohio, from April 25-28, must have reservations turned in by Friday, March 24.
The trip, through Niagara Scenic Tours, begins at the Bradford Mall at 8 a.m. and travels to Cleveland, Ohio for the first of six attractions — The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Tour goers should pack a lunch for this day and dinner on your own. Overnight accommodations are at the Hampton Inn in Canton, Ohio.
The bus moves on to the McKinley Presidential Library, Museum, and Burial site on Wednesday morning, followed by a tour of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Lunch and dinner are on your own for the day, and hotel accommodations are at the Holiday Inn Express in Columbus, Ohio.
Thursday morning, enjoy the North Farmers’ Market, and in the afternoon there will be a guided tour of the Neil Armstrong Air & Space Museum. Lunch and dinner are on your own for the day, and hotel accommodations are at the Comfort Inn, Dayton, Ohio.
The final attraction of the tour, Friday morning, is the U.S. Air Force Museum before the bus departs for home just after noon. The bus will stop for dinner in Akron, Ohio, and is expected in Bradford around 8 p.m.
Included in the price is the cost of bus fare and room accommodations: $650 one person to room; $550 per person, two to room; $500 per person, three to room; or $450 per person, four to room. To reserve a spot on this tour, call (814) 887-5142 before March 24.
If this trip is coming up too soon or you just can’t take this long away, another adventure is planned for September.
A day trip by bus to Lockport, New York is planned for Thursday, Sept. 14. The bus will leave from the Bradford Mall and make its first stop at the Lockport Locks. Riders will enjoy a boat ride on the Erie Canal and learn about the history of the canal system. After lunch, a tour of the Naval Museum in Buffalo, N.Y. will be followed by an hour at Viddlers before dinner.
More information about this excursion will be announced at a later date, but the organizers wanted to get the date out as soon as possible for all the planners.
April is also when the Old Jail Museum will open for tours on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 4 p.m. For those who have not toured the museum yet, rest assured, there is only one level that actually remains jail-like. The rest of the space offers a glimpse at what makes McKean County stand out: Oil, Lumber, Trains, Kewpie Dolls, Wooly Willy, Nature, Fiber Arts, Bucktails, Local Authors and Artisans, and so much more. Take a tour to start the adventure, the guide will offer other places to go for more in-depth learning.
All of the items and artifacts have recently been inventoried and entered into a new system, thanks in part to a grant that had been received.
Vice President of the McKean County Historical Society Bart Barton said, “We plan to add QR codes and make the tour interactive in the future, but that is down the road. At the moment, I am working on the updates to the new website. It should be up and running in another week or so.”
The McKean County Historical Society and the Old Jail Museum are supported through grants and by donations. Their purpose is to provide visual, educational and genealogical history of McKean County and to provide the services and assistance needed to further explore and understand its place in history. New members and volunteers are always welcome. For more information, call (814) 887-5142.