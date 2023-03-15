Kewpie Doll

One item found on the tour at the Old Jail Museum in Smethport is the Kewpie Doll which was brought to life by Joseph L Kallus in Port Allegany. Kallus transformed a sketch by creator Rose O’Neill into the doll she had only dreamed about.

 Era photo by Mandy Colosimo

SMETHPORT — Time is closing in on an upcoming excursion hosted by the McKean County Historical Society. A four-day bus trip to Ohio, from April 25-28, must have reservations turned in by Friday, March 24.

The trip, through Niagara Scenic Tours, begins at the Bradford Mall at 8 a.m. and travels to Cleveland, Ohio for the first of six attractions — The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Tour goers should pack a lunch for this day and dinner on your own. Overnight accommodations are at the Hampton Inn in Canton, Ohio.

