SMETHPORT — At Tuesday’s meeting of the McKean County commissioners, Carol Duffy explained the state is developing a master plan for older adults, with meetings coming up in local counties.
The Department of Aging is asking for input on what should be the plan’s priority goals, objectives and initiatives to support the highest quality of life for older adults.
“The governor has put forth an executive directive on a master plan for older adults,” Duffy said. “They are doing a survey to get information. It is online, but they are also going to have listening sessions.”
A session will be held in Elk County at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Fox Township Senior Center in Kersey, at 1 p.m. Sept. 19 at Greater Bradford Senior Center and at 1 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Emporium Senior Center.
“They would really appreciate input on this master plan,” Duffy said. The online survey is at https://pitt.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3Q1mY2reuUlIWou
A proclamation was approved for National Health Center Week, specifically for Universal Primary Care in Bradford. Duffy read the proclamation, stating that Universal, “the Community Health Center in Bradford, provides affordable, quality healthcare to many uninsured, underinsured and underserved residents across McKean County.”
Their services include medical, dental and behavioral health care. In 2022, 1,280 patients were served in the Bradford office.
Aug. 6 to 12 was named National Health Center Week and the impact of Universal was honored.
A spokesperson for human resources at the Bradford center said the office has a full-time physician assistant, a full-time midwife, and Dr. Anil Pradhan, longtime Bradford pediatrician, has joined the office. “We have a care coordination team that helps link (patients) with other resources,” she said.
Another representative thanked the commissioners and said the office is seen as new in the community, and the recognition will help.
Commissioners approved multiple applications for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds from municipalities in the county. Port Allegany Borough was granted $11,983.18 for infrastructure/blight remediation; Lewis Run was awarded $16,600; Corydon Township received $15,544.62 for parks and recreation, and $28,637 for infrastructure/blight remediation; and Annin Township received $5,999 for parks and recreation.
Also approved were measures to change the ownership of seven tax-exempt properties in the City of Bradford, including five on West Corydon Street, one on Chautauqua Place and one on Walker Avenue. The owners were listed as Vanessa M. Castano & Katherine Randall, trustees of the YWCA of Bradford Endowment Fund.
The commissioners voted in favor of a slew of renewals, five for contracts, three for Mental Health & Intellectual Disability, five for Children and Youth Services (CYS), four for Early Intervention and 17 for foster care.
The next commissioners’ meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Sept. 12.