Sometimes the weather forecast gets it right, and then some.
The heavy, wet snow forecast in the winter weather advisory for Monday night through Tuesday morning came down in droves, causing a power failure that briefly took out the McKean County 911 Center.
Nate Burgett, director of McKean County Department of Emergency Services, said the 911 Center was offline for approximately 30 to 45 minutes during the first power outage Monday night.
“(Emergency Services) followed standard policy to get the 911 center back up and running,” he explained. “We were online throughout the night with minimal issues.”
However, the power went out again Tuesday morning, which took one of the center’s emergency towers offline.
“Again, we did follow standard policy and within one hour, we were back up and online for the system,” Burgett said.
There are fail-safes built into the system that transfer calls to nearby 911 centers if a call isn’t answered within a certain time frame. And when an issue takes the center offline, emergency officials can switch calls to another center instantly. No calls go unanswered.
Burgett explained the 911 Center has an emergency generator, but when the power outage happened Monday, a mechanical issue prevented the center’s operations from continuing.
“When we did lose power, 911 calls were rolling to another center,” he said. However, department officials were immediately dispatched to the 911 center. “We recognized the problem and fixed it and we were able to allow our staff to answer calls.”
The community was still without power, but the center was able to operate on generator power until electric service was restored in Smethport.
Tuesday morning’s blackout created a different issue for the center, when a tower went offline. Again, department officials were able to respond to the tower site and restore operations.
“We have policies in place for the purpose, for any and all issues that may happen,” Burgett said. “We usually immediately go to the extreme to make sure situations like that are handled and the agencies around us are fully aware and came prepared for something like this.”
Everything went as planned and service was restored as quickly as possible.
For the rest of the county, Burgett said, there were still about 300 households without power as of Tuesday afternoon, mostly in Corydon and Hamilton townships.
“The maximum restoration time for all residents is 8 p.m.,” he said, adding that Penelec would advise emergency services if they were not able to restore power by that time, and if shelters needed to be set up for residents who were still without electric service.
Referring to the storm itself, Burgett said the heavy band of snow was extending from Bradford to Smethport and Port Allegany, and the rest of the county was hit with snowfall, too, which snarled traffic and reminded folks that spring isn’t here yet.
Smethport school was canceled because of the power outage, while several other districts had delays to allow for roads to be cleared.
“From about 7:30 (Monday) night until (Tuesday) morning, our 911 center was active with weather-related emergencies,” Burgett said. “It all stemmed from the storm.”
Corydon and Bradford townships were dispatched to a fire which turned out to be a transformer, but most of the calls were accidents, stranded motorists, downed power lines and such.
Throughout the night Monday and into Tuesday, fire departments were responding to motor-vehicle accidents and disabled vehicles from the heavy snow. Derrick City Fire Department has closed Red Rock Hill to traffic for about two hours late Monday while assisting with accidents and disabled vehicles.
A total of 16 stuck or disabled vehicles were assisted.
While Smethport Borough was without power, personnel with Smethport Fire Department manned its station on South Nelson Street to assist anyone in need.