The former Emporium school teacher charged with possessing child pornography has waived his charges over to Cameron County Court.

Laurence McGraw, 73, 156 Bo Mar Drive, was released on $75,000 bail on Friday, and waived a preliminary hearing on 10 counts of child pornography, second-degree felonies, and one count of criminal use of a communication facility, a third-degree felony.

