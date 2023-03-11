The former Emporium school teacher charged with possessing child pornography has waived his charges over to Cameron County Court.
Laurence McGraw, 73, 156 Bo Mar Drive, was released on $75,000 bail on Friday, and waived a preliminary hearing on 10 counts of child pornography, second-degree felonies, and one count of criminal use of a communication facility, a third-degree felony.
He is represented by David Lampman of Wilkes Barre, and is awaiting formal arraignment in Cameron County Court.
According to the criminal complaint, on Dec. 9, the Attorney General’s child predator unit received a cyber tip involving an image of child pornography that was viewed at a certain IP address, which was already under investigation by the unit. The IP address was registered to McGraw. Further investigation showed the residents of the physical address were McGraw and his wife, Nanette.
During the course of the investigation, the officer received two more cyber tips of child pornography viewed from McGraw’s IP address, the complaint stated. Agents served a search warrant at McGraw’s home and found child pornography on a laptop and thumb drive.
McGraw had taught English at Cameron County School District and had been a wrestling coach there. He was inducted into the PIAA District 9 Wrestling Hall of Fame.
He also coached six years for the Pa. Amateur Wrestling Federation and was head coach of the Pa. 2001 Cadet National Freestyle Team Champions.