Dr. Richard McDowell is pictured with Board of Trustees Chairperson, Kate Brock, at the NPRC Board of Trustees meeting on Feb. 10. McDowell was appointed as a board member emeritus at the monthly meeting.

WARREN — Dr. Richard McDowell, a native of McKean County, is one of the true pioneers of higher education in northern Pennsylvania.

To honor one of Northern Pennsylvania Regional College’s founding members, the Board of Trustees passed a resolution at the regularly scheduled meeting on Jan. 13 that granted him designation as board member emeritus.

