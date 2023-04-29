Bradford Ecumenical Home Inc. is taking part in celebrating May as Older American Month, the theme of which is Aging Unbound.
Across the country, older Americans are taking part in activities that promote wellness and social connection. They are sharing their wisdom and experience with future generations, and they are giving back to enrich their communities. They are working and volunteering, mentoring and learning, leading and engaging.
Older Americans Month has been observed to recognize older Americans and their contributions to our communities. Led by the Administration for Community Living’s Administration on Aging, the month of May offers opportunity to hear from, support, and celebrate our nation’s elders. The 2023 theme is Aging Unbound, which offers an opportunity to explore diverse aging experiences and discuss how communities can combat stereotypes. Join in promoting flexible thinking about aging – and how everyonel benefits when older adults remain engaged, independent, and included.
Lisa Johnson, CEO, stated, “Bradford Ecumenical Home Inc. is offering an array of activities throughout the entire month of May. These events and special gatherings bring older adults together with others in our community to learn, socialize and celebrate in honor of Older Americans Month. For the eighth year, our ‘As I Age’ Wall is on display at Bradford Ecumenical Home. Any passerby is encouraged to stop by, pick up a piece of chalk, and complete the sentence ‘As I Age…’”