COUDERSPORT — The Potter County Outdoor Show will be held from May 12 through 14 in Millport. This year’s show is filled with entertainment, vendors and events like axe throwing, woodcarving, and other fun activities. Celebrate the great outdoors at this free family event.
Later in the month, the Cherry Springs State Park will host a Night Sky Tour — A Lion, Planets and Bears, Oh My! on Friday, May 19. Explore the constellations of Leo the Lion and Ursa Major (Big Bear), and observe the planets, Mars and Venus. Experience the wonder of the night sky through a laser-guided tour conducted by park staff.