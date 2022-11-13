Doug Mastriano

Republican candidate for Pa. Governor Doug Mastriano appears before a crowd of supporters at his election night watch party held at the Penn Harris Hotel in Camp Hill on Nov. 8.

 PennLive/TNS

HARRISBURG (TNS) — State Sen. Doug Mastriano has formally conceded his defeat to Attorney General Josh Shapiro in the Pennsylvania governor’s race.

“Difficult to accept as the results are, there is no right course but to concede, which I do, and I look to the challenges ahead,” Mastriano wrote in a statement released Sunday evemning. “Josh Shapiro will be our next Governor, and I ask everyone to give him the opportunity to lead and pray that he leads well.”

