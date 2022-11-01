Today Haudenosaunee storyteller Perry Ground will be on the University of Pittsburgh Bradford Campus for a public performance at noon in the Mukaiyama University Room of the Frame-Westerberg Commons. He also intends to visit Floyd C. Fretz Middle School.
However, if area residents are unable to attend Grounds talk today, he will be speaking at the Bradford Area Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.
Ground is a Turtle Clan member of the Onondaga Nation of the Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) Confederacy. His presentations are lively, engaging and filled with cultural and historical information that audiences, both young and old enjoy.
Attendees to Saturday’s discussion will learn about the Peacemaker, the story of how the Five Nations joined together, and how the Great Law of Peace guides their traditional form of government. A discussion about the Founding Fathers (such as Benjamin Franklin and George Washington), American relationships with the Haudenosaunee, Native ideas that influenced the Constitution, and symbols highlighting this influence will be included.
He has presented at the National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C., the Brooklyn (N.Y.) Museum of Art and the Iroquois Indian Museum, and at museums, parks, schools and festivals throughout the country.
The library encourages those in seventh grade through adulthood to attend and gain a greater understanding of Native Peoples as well as their contributions to the formation of the nation’s government.