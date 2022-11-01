Today Haudenosaunee storyteller Perry Ground will be on the University of Pittsburgh Bradford Campus for a public performance at noon in the Mukaiyama University Room of the Frame-Westerberg Commons. He also intends to visit Floyd C. Fretz Middle School.

However, if area residents are unable to attend Grounds talk today, he will be speaking at the Bradford Area Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.

