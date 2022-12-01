Pennsylvania Game Commission filed a criminal complaint Wednesday against a Massachusetts man on felony game law violations in Annin Township.

According to the complaint, the Game Commission received information from a resident in Port Allegany that Joseph R. Spader, III, had killed multiple antlered white-tailed deer between October 5 and November 29. The resident reported Spader then brought the untagged deer to a residence in Port Allegany and advised that Spader told him he’d shot one of the deer out the window of his vehicle.

