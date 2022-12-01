Pennsylvania Game Commission filed a criminal complaint Wednesday against a Massachusetts man on felony game law violations in Annin Township.
According to the complaint, the Game Commission received information from a resident in Port Allegany that Joseph R. Spader, III, had killed multiple antlered white-tailed deer between October 5 and November 29. The resident reported Spader then brought the untagged deer to a residence in Port Allegany and advised that Spader told him he’d shot one of the deer out the window of his vehicle.
Spader was also accused of obtaining a second hunting license that he was not entitled to, shooting on or across highways, unlawful devices and methods, unlawful acts concerning licenses, and unlawful use of lights while hunting.
Spader, of Wilmington, Mass., is currently held in the McKean County Jail on three third degree felony counts of unlawful killing or taking of big game, as well as several misdemeanors and summary offenses in this matter.
Spader was arraigned before on-call Magisterial District Judge Dominic Cercone who set bail at $30,000. The defendant was remanded to the McKean County Jail.