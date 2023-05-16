It appears as though Bradford funeral director Michael Mascho has won the Republican nomination for McKean County coroner.
Unofficial results from the McKean County Elections office Tuesday listed Mascho with 2,503 votes, Nicole Steinhauer with 891 and Mike Valine with 443.
Owner of the Mascho Funeral Home, Mascho has said if elected, he would use his own equipment and facilities as coroner, which is a cost savings to the taxpayers.
If elected Mascho would like to build a morgue for the county’s use without using any taxpayer money. The county does not have a morgue and currently relies on funeral homes to hold the deceased when there is an investigation or when looking for family.
A business owner, Mascho knows how to work effectively while keeping costs down. Mascho is currently a member of the Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association, the Western Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association, and St. Bernard Catholic Church.
Mascho lives in Bradford with his wife Olivia Dunn Mascho and their five-year old son Michael Jr.
Steinhauer is the Unit Director of Nursing, Cardiopulmonary and Respiratory Therapy, and serves as the forensic coordinator at UPMC Kane.
She holds an ASN, is a Registered Nurse in both Pennsylvania and New York and is pursuing a Master’s Degree in Nursing.
Valine has been with City of Bradford Fire Department since 2001. He made his career in public safety and public service for over 25 years as a firefighter, paramedic, law enforcement officer, fire and emergency medical services instructor.