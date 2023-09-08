The Marilla Trail Race, running its 10th anniversary on Oct. 7 at Bradford’s Marilla Reservoir, has so far raised $45,000 for the Tuna Valley Trail Association’s efforts to develop and maintain trails in the Tuna Valley.
“Ten years is a long time,” said Marilla Trail Race Director Josh Preston. “It’s a pretty big milestone — we don’t take it for granted.”
Preston said this year’s event will feature custom medals, t-shirts and race swag incorporating 10 years.
TVTA marks its own milestone this year, recognizing 25 years of trail development since its formation in 1998.
In addition to the 7- and 14-mile trail races, the event offers a nearly 4-mile hike on the Cornelius Connection. The Connection is a newer trail named for Gene Cornelius, who was an integral part of TVTA for many years before his passing, according to Preston.
“It’s a really beautiful course up the hill and back down with some cool views of the hills and leaves,” he explained. “It has a fair bit of elevation, but it’s a good event for someone to jump into, it’s not anything you have to have a whole lot of training to do.”
Preston said hikers can go at their own pace and still receive a medal and a lunch afterward. “So you’re still part of the event, but for people not interested in suffering for 14 miles, it’s a way to be involved,” he reasoned. “We get a mix of participants in the hike just because it supports local trails, it’s a reason to get outside and it’s one of the nicest sections of trail. I’m glad we get to highlight it and expose people to it through the hike.”
Furthermore, anyone attending the race to support one of the participants can also enjoy a meal at the reservoir.
“If runners have family there they can have lunch, too. They can make a donation to TVTA if they want to, but there’s always enough food for anyone who’s there to eat lunch.”
The race committee, Preston said, has always tried to organize the day from the participants’ perspective. To that end, the race follows the Columbus Day holiday to accommodate travel. Hikers and runners travel from Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Jamestown, Erie and farther. Asked what keeps people coming back year after year, Preston said, “First and foremost it’s the trails — the Marilla area in particular but the whole area is so beautiful, especially in the fall, it’s such a big draw. It’s the setting and the quality of the trails.
“TVTA does such a great job maintaining the trails and we don’t take that for granted,” he said. “It’s a mountain of work with how many miles of trails they have. It’s a monumental task to keep them clear and maintained and we get that comment a lot, that the trails are in such good shape.”
Some early-registration discounts remain until the week before the race. Registration is currently $50 for the 14-miler, $40 for the 7-mile race and $30 for the hike.
“We have registrants who will donate extra just because they know it’s going to the trails,” Preston said. “It encourages people to want to support TVTA when they see, in vivid detail, where their dollars are going because they’re on the trails. It’s improving the area, year after year.
“TVTA as an organization has a lot of plans for continued development around Marilla,” Preston continued. “For us that’s exciting to be a part of. Restrooms are new this year and TVTA has plans for the next few years to increase the area’s usability for people to enjoy the area in a lot of different ways. It’s a constant reinvestment in local recreational opportunities.”
Visit www.marillatrailrace.com for registration, course information and printable maps, photos and videos from previous years and driving directions.