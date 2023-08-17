The University of Pittsburgh Varsity Marching Band, or Pitt Band, has begun its annual band camp at the Pitt-Bradford campus.
On Tuesday evening, members were learning and practicing marching fundamentals, the traditional pregame show elements and other must-know techniques of marching for the Pitt Panthers.
This year, the group had visitors watching from the Richard E. McDowell Community Trail next to the practice field set up just for Band Camp. The Otto-Eldred Terrors marching band had come to observe and learn a thing or two from the more seasoned college students.
The music boosters association quickly posted to Facebook about the experience: “Tonight the Marching Terrors had the opportunity to observe the University of Pittsburgh Varsity Marching Band, under the direction of Dr. Brad Townsend. Our band got to see the Pitt Band parade to the field and watch them plot their drill for pregame. Although the weather did not hold up to allow our kids to hear the band, they still learned a lot about proper marching technique and different styles. During a break, Pitt color guard and drum majors came over and talked with our kids. Last but not least, the Pitt Band gave each of our kids some “swag!” Some kids got Pitt Band Nike t-shirts, and others got Pitt Band Nike shorts! Thank you, Pitt Band, for allowing us to come watch you!”
And, no, the weather did not hold up. It poured buckets and sent the musicians and others scrambling to the sidelines to secure their instruments in clear plastic bags for protection. And, of course, the rain did not stop the college students from enjoying their time; several took to the field to dance in the rain during the break.