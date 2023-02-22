CLARENDON, Pa. — The month of March is quickly approaching, Spring is right around the corner. With the changing of the seasons comes great opportunities to get outside and enjoy nature — think amphibians, birds and wildflowers.
Chapman State Park has some exciting programs coming up in March for individuals to experience some of the wonders of Spring.
March programs include: The Owl Prowl at 7 p.m. on March 4; All About Amphibians at 6 p.m. on March 18; Spring Scavenger Hunt and Hike at 3 p.m. on March 25; and DIY Fishing Lures at 11 a.m. on March 31. Registration is required for the fishing lures program.
Also, in March, there is a new PA Wilds Astronomy Club. This club will be providing education and outreach for the Pennsylvania Wilds. They are a new group that just started in 2022, which are looking for new members. Members of all skill levels and ages are welcome to join. Visit pawildsastro.org to learn more or sign-up.
Call the park before coming by for a visit, at (814) 723-0259.