March into the library for a month full of events and activities and don’t forget to check out the new arrivals at the Bradford Area Public Library.
Tuesday is the last day to turn in rating cards from the Blind Date with a Book from February for a chance to win one of several gift certificates.
Then at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, bring the kids out for a free program celebrating Dr. Seuss’ birthday. Michael Morton will bring his chickens to the library. Join in the fun and learn about these crazy chickens. Who knows, maybe they’ll lay green eggs. No registration is necessary.
For a lucky few participants, Tatting for Beginners, will be offered at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 11 by local tatting enthusiast, Anne Bouquin. Bouquin will lead a free class, designed especially for beginners, will supply the materials and tools necessary for instruction and the creation of a tatting project.
Registration is necessary, as participation will be limited to six individuals, which allows for adequate one-on-one attention so participants can easily master the demonstrated technique. To register, call (814) 362-6527, visit the Circ Desk, or email marketing@bradfordlibrary.org
Trivia night is in full swing starting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21. Questions will test for knowledge of famous women and other miscellaneous facts, since March is International Women’s month. Form teams of up to four people or play individually; either way, it is sure to be a blast. To register, call (814) 362-6527, visit the Circ Desk, or email marketing@bradfordlibrary.org
Ehris and Velya Urban, of The Grounded Goodwife, will return (virtually) to deliver another entertaining and informative ‘Herstory Unsanitized’ historical program at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 23.
This time they will explore the Tudor era in a two-part series: Beneath Tudor Bedsheets (March 23) and Frilled to Meet You (April 13).
People are captivated by the Tudor era and King Henry VIII’s wed, bed, and behead philosophy. But, are they aware that despite the fact that this era (1485 – 1603) saw two queens ruling the throne, women were raised to serve and obey men?
Beneath Tudor Bedsheets, an engaging program in honor of Women’s History Month, will be delivered via Zoom at the library or watch from home, as both Ehris and Velya now reside in Mexico.
To participate from home, email marketing@bradfordlibrary.org to receive the special Zoom link for viewing, or call (814) 362-6527 and provide an email address to receive the link.
In recent months, the library has been going through a few upgrades and transitions. Rebecca Feightner, executive director, said, “We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you for your patience during our ongoing data migration project. We apologize for any inconvenience it may cause. Stay warm and see you soon.”