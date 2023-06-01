SMETHPORT — With the arrival of scheduled graduation commencements all around McKean County set for this week, there have been many events surrounding area high schools and their students — and Wednesday evening was the Awards Ceremony for Smethport Area Jr.-Sr. High School.
The parking lot was jammed Wednesday evening, while in the high school auditorium proud parents snapped photos as their soon-to-graduate students received awards and college scholarships for their hard work in academics and athletic and musical prowess.
The ceremony began when Principal Douglas Dickerson announced and congratulated Smethport High’s 2023 valedictorian as Faith Miller and salutatorian as Kaylee Swanson.
Then President’s Awards for Educational Excellence were presented to students Preston Alfieri, Ava Costa, Katelyn Dunn, Baylee Fitzsimmons, Ella Forquer, Emma Hill, Owen Holmberg, Charity Lapp, Abby Lutz, Faith Miller, Eliana Murray, Taylor Neff, Kaylee Swanson, Alyn Thomas, Joanie Waldeck and Gillian and Reilly Walker.
The awards for 2023 honor roll were distributed right before Staff Sgt. Alex Byrne of the U.S. Marine Corps handed out thre Marine Corps Awards in Excellence to three students. The next scholarship awarded was presented by a representative of the Bradford Ecumenical Home. The $1,000 Nursing Scholarship was awarded to Faith Miller, who plans to pursue an education in nursing.
A new scholarship at this year’s awards ceremony was the 2023 Seth Digel Memorial Scholarship. Funded by Lynn Nigel, the widow of Seth, and the American Legion Riders Chapter 138 two $1,000 scholarships were awarded in memory of the former Smethport educator and Legionionaire to graduating students Gillian Walker and Fitzsimmons.
A representative of the Legion stated that their intentions are to help fund this memorial scholarship annually for graduating Smethport area students.
Many other graduating students were awarded scholarships during the Wednesday evening ceremony, a complete list of students who received scholarships will run in a later edition of The Era.