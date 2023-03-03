UNIVERSITY PARK — Workers tasked with moving products in the immense U.S. food system are at a high risk of serious injury, according to a new Penn State-led study, and pandemic-caused supply-chain problems have worsened the situation, researchers suggest.

The modern food supply chain presents unique hazards to employees that result in higher rates of death and injury when compared to most other industries, noted lead researcher Judd Michael, Penn State professor of agricultural and biological engineering. Employees in food manufacturing, wholesaling and even retailing experience relatively high numbers of occupational injuries and fatalities.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social