Shortly after 11 p.m. Monday night, calls to the 911 Emergency Management System began ringing through. The Bradford City Fire Department was dispatched to 87 Pleasant St. at 11:09 with a report of flames showing and multiple houses on fire.
There were no reports of injuries to any residents, although several have been displaced by the fire. One dog reportedly died in one of the homes.
Several units across the area were called into action as the scene turned into a multi-alarm call. Bradford Township, Lewis Run, Derrick City, Rew, Lafayette Township, Corydon Township, Smethport, Otto Township volunteer fire departments, as well as Limestone and Salamanca Fire Department from New York, were dispatched to the call or held as standby. By the early morning, the call was a five-alarm fire.
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, some residents and neighbors were walking the sidewalks of Pleasant and Pearl streets to see the aftermath as Bradford City firefighters were still tackling hot spots coming from the two homes that were destroyed.
Walking up to the scene, one resident who was checking in on a friend who didn’t respond last night, said, “He (my buddy) lives right there, right next to that house.” He pointed to the fallen, black debris. “He is OK. But this is the worst fire Bradford has had since Mechanic Street burned. I was 8 (years old) back then, I am 53 now.”
The fire took homes near the intersection of Pleasant and Pearl streets. Homes destroyed or damaged were on the south side of Pleasant, west of Pearl, or on the west side of Pearl, south of Pleasant. The cause of the fire is not yet known but investigators were getting closer to knowing where the blaze started, according to a Pennsylvania State Fire Marshal on scene Tuesday morning.
Bradford City Police Chief Mike Ward issued a statement around 9 a.m. Tuesday.
“The fire, which involved several houses directly on Pleasant Street and Pearl Street, was extensive and caused heavy damage, with some properties experiencing total loss. Our dedicated firefighters from the City of Bradford Fire Department, along with several surrounding fire departments, worked tirelessly throughout the night to battle the blaze.
“I would also like to extend my gratitude to the assisting teams from Penelec, City Department of Public Works, City Police Department, and City Water Authority for their support during this incident.
“As the investigation progresses and the affected area is secured, we will continue to provide updates regarding road closures and detours. Stay connected through official channels, such as the City of Bradford website, local news outlets, and our social media platforms, for the most accurate and up-to-date information,” the statement read.
Mark Lent, who lives at 85 Pearl St., said he was watching television last night, “about 30 minutes later I heard a pop, not like a bomb or that kind of explosion, but a pop like a propane tank or something like that.
“I walked to the back door to go out to my back patio and on the way, I noticed my windows were orange,” he said. “From my patio I could see that the house (he pointed up the hill to Pleasant Street) was on fire. There were flames. I just took off … like it wasn’t a slow fire at all,” he said.
Lent ran back into his home and woke his wife, told her to get dressed and get out of the house. He then went to check on his two elderly neighbors who live alone.
“I beat on each of their doors. They are such sound sleepers,” he said. He got the farthest neighbor out before he could wake the neighbor closest to the fire.
“She, Peg, has three dogs. I was able to get Peg out and two of her dogs. But the smoke was just too much. I couldn’t find Buddy,” he said, with sadness. Lent managed to move all the vehicles from in front of the three homes as well so that first responders could move their equipment into position.
“I haven’t slept yet,” he added. “This is a lot to take in. So many people.” He just shook his head.
Bradford City Fire Department Chief Eric Taylor said Tuesday morning, they are “still on the scene, ‘still digging.’”
Firefighters were waiting for an excavator to arrive on scene to clear away some of the fire debris so they could apply more water to spots still smoldering. The fire scene was to be under surveillance throughout the day.
For those who are looking to help, donations of food and clothing are being accepted through the Salvation Army on Jackson Avenue. The American Red Cross is taking financial donations and can be reached at (814) 368-6197.