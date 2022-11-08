HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania is one of the leading battlegrounds in today’s midterm elections with several competitive races that stand to tip the balance of power in the country.
One of the tightest races pits Republican nominee Mehmet Oz against Democrat nominee John Fetterman in a contest that could determine which party controls the Senate.
In another closely watched and highly consequential contest is the governor’s race where Democrat Josh Shapiro faces off against Republican Doug Mastriano.
Some 1.4 million Pennsylvanians requested mail-in ballots and millions more are expected to cast their ballots on Tuesday.
Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman encouraged Pennsylvanians to educate themselves about their rights before they vote in person on Tuesday.
Here is a comprehensive rundown of what you need to know to vote and ensure your vote is counted in this election:
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
All Pennsylvania voting systems have been updated since 2018, and many counties have different kinds of voting systems. In general, though, if you are eligible to vote a regular ballot, you will either hand mark a paper ballot or vote using a ballot marking device.
If 50% or more of the voting machines at a polling place are not working, voters have the right to use an emergency paper ballot. Poll workers should immediately offer the ballots but if they do not, voters should request one rather than leave without voting.
The general election is open to all registered voters. Unlike most races in the spring primary which were limited to Republicans and Democrats choosing the nominees in their parties, all voters can participate in the general election, regardless of party affiliation.
If you are not already registered to vote, you’ve missed your chance to cast a ballot in this year’s election. The deadline to register to vote for this election was Oct. 24.
However, you can register to vote for upcoming elections, including the 2024 general election. Remember, once you are registered to vote, you do not need to register again. Pennsylvania offers online voter registration. You can register by mail to vote by printing a voter registration form, filling it out, and mailing it to your local election office. You can also register to vote in person at your county elections office.
All mail ballots must be received by county election offices by 8 p.m. today. It means the counties must actually have your ballot in hand by that date and time. It’s not enough to have a mail ballot post-marked by that date.
If you haven’t already mailed your ballot, the best way to guarantee your ballot is counted is by taking it to your county’s election office.
The last day to request a mail or absentee ballot was Nov. 1. If you haven’t already requested a mail ballot, your only option is to vote in person.