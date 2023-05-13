Whatever you call the person who took care of you, inspired you to be you, wiped your tears, brushed your hair, rode roller coasters and went camping with, taught you to read, got scolded by, helped you color your hair, listened to all your stories, don’t forget to call and wish her a Happy Mother’s Day on Sunday.
Do you remember the days and nights your mother or the motherly person in your life spent keeping all your activities on schedule — sports, forgotten class party baked goods, sleepovers, where you put your instrument or homework — or is she still helping with some of life’s events — reminding you of your spouse’s birthday, showing you how to make a recipe from her mother’s cookbook, explaining why some people still use paper and send mail? Do you still think she is the strongest woman in the world because she will never let you think otherwise?
Yep, that’s a mom. And most moms do all the things without a thought about them.
So, how hard is remembering one day of the year to make this person feel super special, not hard at all. Here’s some help.
Most moms don’t need or want anything expensive or store-bought, believe it or not. They want your time, your attention, and a memory of the day shared with you.
A few easy things that anyone can do on mother’s day are to make her breakfast and do the dishes afterward. You could even attempt to serve breakfast in bed for something special. Consider giving mom a whole day off — no cleaning, cooking, working, taking care of anything — just enjoying the day, while you, and if you have siblings, do everything on her to-do list.
Bring her flowers. Flowers don’t have to be a huge bouquet of the most expensive roses. Remember when you were little, how happy mom was with simple wild dandelions and daisies.
Some moms love scrapbooks but never get around to completing them. Take some of the piles she has stacked up and put together something that will bring a tear to her eye. Think back to a favorite movie you watched with mom, find it and have a movie night. Don’t forget the popcorn and her favorite snacks.
Take a stroll through the park. Do you know how many times she pushed you in a stroller or held your hand when you were learning to walk in the park? Moms love remembering these moments. Don’t rush her on the walk. Take it in, chat, have a few moments on a bench with her. For an added bonus, pack a picnic.
Game nights around the dinner table were so much fun growing up, weren’t they. Who was the person who always managed to keep the peace between the warring factions of the different aged siblings — mom. Now it’s your turn. Have the moms over for a game night at your dining table and be the peacekeeper. There are some really fun new games on the market to try out, or stick to the tried and true.
She watched you fall, she picked you up, she laughed with and at you, was your biggest fan and harshest critic, but she was also the one person you knew, no matter what, you could trust. Tell her how much she means to you on Sunday. She will appreciate that more than she will ever let on.