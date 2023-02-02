In most cases, log plus chainsaw equals firewood.
For Mitch Baker of Bradford, a self-taught chainsaw carver, logs are an open canvas where images of animals may spring to life.
“One day I got sick of splitting firewood and thought there’s got to be something better to do with wood,” Baker said.
“I was good at drawing in school,” he said, explaining he has a bit of an artistic mindset. “I like to build things. I can do a little bit of everything.”
So he picked up a chainsaw and started experimenting. Now, about seven years later, he figures he’s made 200 to 300 wooden sculptures. “Bears and eagles are my favorites,” he said, “but I’ve done all kinds of things — mostly animals, some hands, a peace sign.”
How does he decide what to carve? Well, on occasion, it’s obvious.
“Sometimes I can just look at a piece of wood and see something,” he said. Most of the time, however, it’s more of a “start cutting and see where it goes” sort of process.
“When I have the opportunity to make something on my own time, I take a cut and let it lead me to the next one,” Baker said.
He works full time, for Pipe Eye Sewer Services, and carves whenever he can in the driveway of his Gates Hollow home. He is used to having an audience. Motorists stop to watch, and people familiar with his work drop by to see if he’s carving.
“Luckily I’ve been able to maintain a good relationship with my neighbors up here. They all like to see what I turn out,” he said.
With a laugh, he added that he has an unexpected audience when he’s carving. “I even have the deer come out and watch. They come out when they hear the chainsaw.”
He does sell his work, but he doesn’t market it or advertise it. He might put some along the road by his house, and put some photos up on his Facebook page, The Carver King.
In fact one of those photos has gained Baker a lot of attention. His father, contractor Bob Baker, snapped a picture of Mitch Baker with a carving of a bear and cubs. It’s done a bit differently than most, as the adult bear is at the top of the carving with the cubs at the bottom.
“I believe it hit 65,000 views today,” Baker said on Wednesday. “That tree, was the tree to fall at the doctor’s office on 219 across from the Kwik Fill. Bob Cummins was the one who helped me, with the dump truck, to get the log out here.
“Typically you don’t see logs that big used in carving,” he said. He’s had multiple offers to buy it, but he hasn’t decided yet where it will go. “It’s come down to the point where I really want to take my time and finish it the way it should be.”
Some of the pieces he’s done have been small, like cardinals on a branch and smaller animals, while others have been quite large. He takes orders for custom pieces, too.
“I start with a huge saw and the more intricate I get, the smaller the saw gets,” Baker said. About 98% of a piece is done with a chainsaw. “At the end, I will hit it with a sander. I use a big flamethrower to burn them (for color), and brush them down to get rid of the burrs and imperfections.”
No two pieces are alike, and the size of them will vary depending on subject matter.
This year, Baker plans to take part in the Chainsaw Carving Rendezvous in Ridgway for the first time. It will be held April 26 to 29.