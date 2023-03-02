PUNXSUTAWNEY — Children who are living with critical illnesses need the transformational power of a wish. Make-A-Wish needs Pennsylvania residents to make it happen by volunteering their time and compassion to assist with fulfilling wishes.
Make-A-Wish is hosting virtual information sessions on Saturday, March 25 at 10 a.m., and Wednesday, April 12 at 4:30 p.m. Interested parties should sign up via the volunteer inquiry form at wish.org/greaterpawv/vol, and the local Make-A-Wish office will reach out with next steps.
To become a wish volunteer, individuals must be at least 21 years of age, pass a criminal background check and attend a training session.
As members of “wish teams,” volunteers are the faces of Make-A-Wish in their local communities. Working together, the “wish team” is assigned to a child in their area, meet with the family and aids in determining the most suitable wish for the child. Some volunteering may be done virtually.
Make-A-Wish volunteers are the backbone of life-changing wishes and bring much-needed hope and joy to wish kids in the local community. Become a catalyst of inspiration and join the wish granting volunteer team today.