PUNXSUTAWNEY — Children who are living with critical illnesses need the transformational power of a wish. Make-A-Wish needs Pennsylvania residents to make it happen by volunteering their time and compassion to assist with fulfilling wishes.

Make-A-Wish is hosting virtual information sessions on Saturday, March 25 at 10 a.m., and Wednesday, April 12 at 4:30 p.m. Interested parties should sign up via the volunteer inquiry form at wish.org/greaterpawv/vol, and the local Make-A-Wish office will reach out with next steps.

