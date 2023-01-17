A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Warren County sold a winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million for Friday’s drawing.
This ticket was sold leading up to the 26th draw in the Mega Millions record jackpot run, which ended when a single jackpot-winning ticket was sold in Maine. That ticket won the jackpot of $1.348 billion ($723.5 million cash), making it the second-highest Mega Millions jackpot and fourth-largest jackpot prize in U.S. history.
All Pit Stop in Sheffield will receive a $5,000 selling bonus for selling the $1 million-winning ticket. The ticket matched all five white balls drawn, 30-43-45-46-61, but not the yellow Mega Ball 14.
Prior to the drawing that produced the jackpot-winning ticket in Maine, the Mega Millions had been rolling since Oct. 14, when tickets sold in California and Florida shared a $502 million prize. In Pennsylvania, this recent jackpot run generated more than $97.1 million in sales, creating a profit of more than $38.8 million to benefit older Pennsylvanians, according to state lottery officials.
Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Mega Millions winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.