A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Warren County sold a winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million for Friday’s drawing.

This ticket was sold leading up to the 26th draw in the Mega Millions record jackpot run, which ended when a single jackpot-winning ticket was sold in Maine. That ticket won the jackpot of $1.348 billion ($723.5 million cash), making it the second-highest Mega Millions jackpot and fourth-largest jackpot prize in U.S. history.

