The United Way of the Bradford Area will have no shortage of ambassadors to spread the message for its 2023 campaign, “Stronger Together, Building a Better Community.”
More than 40 members strong, Zonta Club of Bradford will drive the UWBA’s fundraising efforts in Bradford, Smethport and Port Allegany this year.
UWBA Executive Director Sarah Lonzi said, “We are thrilled to announce Zonta Club of Bradford as this year’s campaign ambassadors.”
Zonta Club of Bradford is a member of Zonta International, “a global organization of professionals, empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy.” Zonta Club was founded in Buffalo, N.Y., in 1919 and the Bradford chapter was organized in 1953, recently recognizing its 70th anniversary. The group helps individuals and organizations throughout the community.
“When we were asked to be ambassadors for the United Way this year, we couldn’t say yes fast enough,” Zonta representatives said in a press release. “The United Way has a mission and goals similar to Zonta Club, and we know that there is power in numbers.
“Zonta Club intends to ‘Build a Better Bradford’ and there is no better way to do this than with the support of other strong, likeminded agencies.”
Helen DeFrank, a 45-year member of the local chapter, said, “I am so proud of the work our club does for the community by donating time, monetary donations and scholarships. Our members care about Bradford. We are committed to helping anywhere in our community that help is needed.”
Lonzi added, “Zonta has shared a long-term and outstanding commitment to the community alongside the UWBA’s mission, so it felt like a perfect and natural fit. Zonta is a wonderful group of active members and we are excited to see what they share with us this campaign season.”
The 2023 campaign, which runs Aug. 31 to Dec. 31, kicks off at 5:30 p.m. today with the agency’s annual Pig Roast and Clam Bake at the Bradford Township Lions Club.
Marking its 25th anniversary, the agency’s celebratory launch features good food, live music by Dan Roche and Dave Morris, a 50/50 drawing and raffle items. Tickets were sold in advance and can still be purchased for $45 at the door.
Lonzi noted 2022 was the first time UWBA met its fundraising goal in the three years since the COVID-19 pandemic. Campaign goals remain the same in 2023 at $300,000 for Bradford, $18,000 for Port Allegany and $10,000 in Smethport.
“The progress we’ve made toward our United Way fundraising goal over the past few years is truly inspiring, showcasing the incredible impact we can make when we come together for a purpose,” Lonzi said.
“Achieving our campaign goal again this year will not just be a financial milestone, but also a testament to the commitment and collective power of our community to create positive change and make a meaningful difference.”
Funded organizations include, but are not limited to, CARE for Children, Port Allegany Fire Department, Port Allegany Recreation Authority and SW Smith Memorial Library in Port; and CARE for Children, Hamlin Memorial Library and Smethport Recreation Authority in Smethport; and more than two dozen agencies in the Bradford area. The complete list is available on the UWBA website, uwbanews.org.
Several other events are planned to support the campaign. For United We Dine, a local business will be featured every Wednesday in October and a portion of its sales (or a set rate) will be donated toward the goal.
During the Business Blitz set the first Friday in November, the UWBA’s Student Ambassadors will canvas Main Street to place collection jars at various locations.
Then Nov. 17 the annual Soup Lunch returns at First Presbyterian Church. Orders can be placed for pickup or delivery and proceeds benefit the campaign.
Zonta Club members and many, many more community volunteers will pull together for these events and throughout the campaign to support the UWBA effort this year — and every year.
Zonta representatives said, “There is no better feeling than working together, to help others.”