KANE — Friday evening at the Kane Community Center, youngsters had fun making unique potato gardens for their Dads for Fathers Day.
Sponsored by the Kane Garden Club, the event featured helpers from the club assisting the children with the creativity and fun in the making of the creative gardens.
Kane Garden Club will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday at the First Baptist Church of Kane. There will be a Master Gardener’s presentation. All gardeners who wish to help with the Kane beautification projects are welcome to attend. New members are welcome and can be sponsored.