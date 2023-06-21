ST. MARYS — Grant applications for the 2023 grant cycle of Women Who Care grant are now available, with a submission deadline of Aug. 15.
WWC will award $45,000 in grants at the October annual meeting.
All nonprofit organizations, municipalities, schools and churches that benefit the public in Elk County are eligible to apply for grant funding. Awards may be considered for start-up funds, new projects or to enhance well-established programs.
The grant application is available on the ECCF website at www.elkcountyfoundation.org. The maximum grant award is $5,000. The grant application process is simple. If an organization needs guidance in completing the application, they can feel free to call the Community Foundation at 814-834-2125 for assistance.
Since its first granting year in 2010, WWC has awarded over $343,000 in grants. Women Who Care brings women from diverse backgrounds together to combine their charitable donations to strengthen the Elk County community through the power of collective
giving.